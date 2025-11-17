Qurtuba Developments Company, announced its prepations to launch a new expansion plan aiming to enhance its presence in the Egyptian market and diverse its investment portfolio through different projects in strategic locations, most notably the New Administrative Capital.

Dr. Hussein Hawash, CEO of Qurtuba's Commercial Sector, said that this plan comes is part of a comprehensive strategy based on well-considered and strategic expansion, to keep pace with the changeable needs of the Egyptian real estate market and reinforce Qurtuba's position as one of the most balanced real estate developers in terms of quality and sustainability.

He added that the company is currently studying a number of new projects with substantial investments, representing an extension of its success in delivering projects that combine distinctive architectural identity, modern design, and strategic location to apply the clients needs whom seeking genuine value and a secure investment.

He pointed that NUZUL Tower project in the New Administrative Capital was one of the most prominent examples embodying the company's vision, as the project achieved great success since its launchind, due to its prime location on the eastern axis and its design as a mixed-use project (commercial, administrative, and hotel) with investments exceeds 3 billion Egyptian pounds.

He assured that the strong partnerships that the company had established, and the accurate study that preceded the project's launching, were among the most important reasons for the great demand, noting that Qurtuba does not launch a project except after making a realistic study for the market and ensuring the integration of the elements of success in it.

Strategic Partnerships.. the basics of success and sustainability

Dr. Hussein Hawash assured that strategic partnerships represent one of the most important pillars of Qurtuba's vision for expansion and growth, due to the company's faith that true success in real estate development cannot be achieved in isolation, but rather through building an integrated system that includes success partners at every stage.

He pointed that Qurtuba has strong collaborative relationships with major engineering and construction consulting companies, most notably "Arcrete Engineering Consultants", in addition to professional alliances with international hotel management and operations companies, including "TIME Hotels" group-the UAE-based-which operates and manages "Nuzul" hotel chain and projects in Egypt.

He added that cooperation with TIME Hotels aligns with Qurtuba's strategy to build an Egyptian hotel brand with international operating standards, keeping pace with the demands of modern tourism investment and offering its guests a high-quality hospitality experience that blends authenticity with innovation.

He showed that these partnerships represent the cornerstone of trust in the company's projects, as Qurtuba relies on combining strong investment with precise operational and technical experience, which directly reflects on the final products' quality and client satisfaction.

A comprehensive vision for the future

Dr. Hawash added that the company has solidified its position in the Egyptian market over the past years, through a portfolio exceeds 45 projects in strategic locations such as New Damietta, New Mansoura, and the New Administrative Capital, including "One Business Center" and several distinguished administrative and hotel projects.

He assured that Qurtuba Developments' vision is based on delivering genuine value to clients, through projects that combine commitment, quality, and sophisticated design, besides the company's commitment to delivery deadlines and technical specifications, which enhances client trust and establishes a long-term relationship with the market.

He added that what distinguishes Qurtuba is its ability to think differently, as we don't seek numerical expansion in the number of projects, but rather intellectual expansion in the development philosophy itself, pointing that the next phase will witness the launching of a group of major projects that reflect the maturity of our experience and the continuity of our vision.

He noted also that within this comprehensive vision, Qurtuba Developments is steadily moving towards a brighter future, building on a track record of success, strong financial and organizational capabilities, and strategic alliances with major regional entities, which enables it to be one of the most influential real estate brands in the modern Egyptian development scene.

About the Company

Qurtuba Developments was established as one of Egypt's leading real estate development companies.

It operates a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, hospitality, administrative, and medical projects in strategic locations within New Damietta, New Mansoura, the New Administrative Capital, and New Alamein.

The company adopts a philosophy based on sustainable development, commitment, and innovation in design and execution, reflecting its vision of building an integrated real estate future that applies the aspirations of both the Egyptian market and investors.