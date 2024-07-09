Quooker recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the first day of construction for a new state-of-the-art Swisslog automated logistics center in Nieuw Reijerwaard, Netherlands.

Quooker, inventor of the world's first boiling water tap back in 1970 in Rotterdam, has seen tremendous international growth. Now operating in 15 countries, the Dutch company needed a larger automated facility to support their continued expansion.

Swisslog advanced logistics solutions

To design and implement the high-tech logistics system, Quooker selected Swisslog, a leading automation expert for data-driven and robot-based logistics. Swisslog will provide their advanced Vectura pallet stacker crane high-bay warehouse solution for the over 23,000 square meter facility.

The highlight of the €20 million project is the robotic stacking and strapping technology, enabling no-touch picking and packing. It includes an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) capable of storing over 31,000 pallets, powered by Swisslog SynQ logistics software. The 30-meter tall automated pallet racking system maximizes storage density and is complemented by pallet and light goods conveyor systems.

Supporting Quooker's sustainable growth

"Swisslog is proud to accompany Quooker on this journey of sustainable growth," said Cees Luijendijk, Managing Director of Swisslog Benelux. "Our intelligent automation solutions will provide flexibility and efficiency, enabling Quooker to sustainably meet demand for many years to come."

The new logistics center, fitted with environmentally conscious features like rainwater harvesting, aligns with Quooker’s values and brings all functions together in one sustainable facility designed to operate energy neutral.

The go-live for Swisslog's intelligent automation systems is planned for February 2026, positioning Quooker for continued international growth while minimizing their environmental impact.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

