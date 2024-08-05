The historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel has unveiled its exclusive partnership with several government loyalty programs in the UAE, offering exceptional benefits to their valued cardholders. The collaboration extends to FAZAA, Homat Al Watan, ADNOC, DEWA, HAYAK, ESAAD, and Al Saada programmes, enhancing the stay and dining experiences for their members aboard the prestigious floating vessel, permanently docked in Port Rashid in the heart of Dubai.

Steeped in history, the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel offers an unparalleled experience, blending its storied past with stunning Arabian Gulf vistas, adding a distinct charm to every visit.

“We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed government organisations and loyalty programs to offer exclusive privileges to their valued cardholders, said Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel. This collaboration allows us to honor and appreciate the hard work of government employees by rewarding them with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences aboard the QE2.”

The QE2 Hotel invites all cardholders to take advantage of these exclusive offers that start from 20% discount on room rates and food and beverages. To avail the discounts card members must directly call or email the hotel at the time of booking and provide their valid membership number. At the time of check-in members are required to present their valid government loyalty card.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the grandeur of the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, where every corner echoes with the legacy of a bygone era. It is a great way to discover the legendary hospitality, exquisite dining options, and rich heritage of this iconic landmark.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel on +97145268888 or visit https://www.qe2.com

About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.

Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.

For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.

For reservations & Inquiries

Call +971 4 526 8888 or email Reservations.qe2@accor.com

Or visit https://www.qe2.com

For Media Inquiries contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Tel: 00971 4 566 7355

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com