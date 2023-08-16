Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 5,380,426 passengers (PAX) up until July 2023, recording a 28.2% growth against 2022 figures. QAIA also received 45,402 aircraft movements (ACM), 16.7% higher than the figures registered during the same period in 2022. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 36,360 tons, denoting a 5.8% rise compared with 2022 figures.

During July, 1,029,818 PAX traveled through QAIA, up 8.6% against 2022 figures. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 8,147 ACM and handled 5,242 tons of cargo, signifying 10.7% and 0.4% increases, respectively, as opposed to 2022.

“Our July traffic outcomes were propelled by our expanding airline and destination networks, as well as by the summer break, Hajj season and Eid al-Adha holiday. These occasions, marked by family reunions and getaways both in Jordan and abroad, have significantly contributed to our monthly inbound and outbound traffic results. Moving forward, we are dedicated to sustaining a seamless journey and a welcoming experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

