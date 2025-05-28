Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 814,819 passengers (PAX) in April 2025, reflecting a significant 21.8% increase against the same period last year. Throughout the month, QAIA also recorded 6,446 aircraft movements (ACM), representing an 11.5% rise year-on-year. Meanwhile, cargo traffic reached 5,538 tons, marking a 14.9% decrease compared to April 2024.

Cumulatively, from January to April 2025, QAIA received 2,952,141 PAX, indicating an 11.9% growth over the same period in 2024. ACM totaled 23,972, demonstrating a 6.9% rise, while cargo volumes stood at 21,695 tons, a 16.1% drop from the corresponding period last year.

“We are pleased with this substantial surge in monthly passenger traffic, which was spurred by the seasonal travel momentum around the end of Ramadan and an extended Eid al-Fitr holiday that offered many the opportunity to reunite with loved ones or enjoy well-earned vacations. As more passengers chose QAIA during this special time of year, our team remained dedicated to ensuring that each journey was defined by comfort, care and a truly welcoming experience that feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.