Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 653,936 passengers (PAX) in May 2024, marking a 9.8% decline compared to 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,896 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,827 tons of cargo, down 6.4% and up 34.4%, respectively, against the previous year.

Meanwhile, QAIA passenger numbers witnessed a 6.0% drop since the start of the year, totaling 3,292,087 PAX, as opposed to the same period in 2023. Additionally, QAIA reported 28,318 ACM and 32,670 tons of cargo, showing a 5.9% decrease and a notable 30.6% increase, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“Reflecting on May’s traffic, the results are largely driven by the disruptions caused by the ongoing Gaza war, impacting airline operations and tourism flow to the Kingdom. Despite these challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction, enhancing connectivity and ensuring a welcoming travel experience that feels like home for all passengers journeying through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

