Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 834,894 passengers (PAX) in September 2025 - a notable 15.7% surge compared to the same month last year. Aircraft movements (ACM) also rose, reaching 6,965, up 16.9% year-on-year. Meanwhile, cargo traffic stood at 6,282 tons, reflecting a 10% climb against August 2024.

From January to September 2025, QAIA handled a total of 7,302,682 passengers, representing a 7.5% increase over the corresponding period in 2024. During the same nine months, ACM reached 59,268, up 4.7%, while cargo volumes totaled 51,547 tons, showing a 10.8% decrease as opposed to the same period last year.

“September 2025 marked a steady return to regular traffic levels at QAIA, signaling a solid rebound after the summer season. This recovery was supported by the return of Jordanian expatriates, consistent travel demand and enhanced airline connectivity. These results underscore QAIA’s resilience and operational stability despite regional challenges, and emphasize the dedication of our teams and partners. Looking ahead, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum, elevating the passenger experience and reinforcing QAIA’s role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.