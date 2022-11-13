Amman: Airport International Group announced that, during the first 10 months of 2022, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 6,557,424 passengers (PAX), registering a 81.15% increase and 14.13% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also witnessed 57,389 aircraft movements (ACM), 56.45% more and 15.37% less than the figures recorded during the same periods in 2021 and 2019, respectively. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 51,283 tons, marking a 6.73% rise and 40.03% drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

During October, 722,238 PAX traveled through QAIA, up 33.35% and down 0.08% against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Additionally, QAIA experienced 5,926 ACM, indicating a 15.16% growth and 9.5% drop compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,349 tons of cargo, recording decreases of 13.62% and 42.70% as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We remain committed to growing our airline and destination networks through strategic decisions, together with our various stakeholders, in order to maintain our standing, value and success as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, while continuing to provide our passengers with a unique and welcoming travel experience that is on par with world-class standards,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

