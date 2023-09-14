Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,034,350 passengers during August 2023, showcasing 9.8% growth compared to the previous year’s numbers. Additionally, QAIA recorded 8,008 aircraft movements (ACM), constituting a 15.3% increase from 2022 figures. QAIA’s cargo handling for the month amounted to 5,988 tons, demonstrating a 0.3% decrease compared to 2022 figures.

During the first eight months of the year, QAIA had served a total of 6,414,776 passengers, registering a 24.8% surge against 2022 figures. Concurrently, QAIA logged 53,410 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting a 16.5% increase over the same period in 2022. In terms of year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 42,348 tons, signifying a 4.9% rise compared with 2022 figures.

“Through collaborations with various partners, we are dedicated to reclaiming our previous traffic levels while diligently working on shaping a welcoming airport experience that feels like home. As the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world, QAIA serves as a vital link within the Levant, connecting the region with the global arena. For this reason, we are operating tirelessly to expand our airline and destination networks and bridge Jordan to the world. Our endeavors are bearing fruit on multiple fronts, with monthly statistics steadily improving and nearing pre-COVID benchmarks. Our airport experience and services are also making significant strides and gaining international recognition, exemplified by our recent receipt of three prestigious trophies for previously announced awards during the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in South Korea, recognizing our exceptional performance throughout 2022,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

