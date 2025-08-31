Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 979,525 passengers (PAX) during July 2025 - a 2.9% increase compared to the same period last year. QAIA also registered 7,592 aircraft movements (ACM), noting no year-on-year change, while cargo traffic amounted to 6,495 tons, marking a 6.2% drop against July 2024.

From January to July 2025, QAIA received 5,386,215 passengers, achieving a 5.5% growth against the same period in 2024. ACM reached 43,923, up 1.8%, while cargo traffic totaled 38,582 tons, down 14.9% from last year.

“Our performance in July reflects the steady growth in passenger traffic this year, building on the series of record-breaking results achieved in earlier months. This progress highlights both the confidence of our passengers and the dedication of our team. By combining operational efficiency with internationally recognized service and sustainability standards, we continue to deliver a smooth, welcoming experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2028), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com