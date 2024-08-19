Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 952,177 passengers (PAX) in July 2024, marking a 7.5% decline as opposed to 2023. During the same month, QAIA registered 7,592 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,924 tons of cargo, down 6.8% and up 32.1%, respectively, against the previous year.

Since the start of the year, QAIA passenger figures dropped 5.1%, reaching 5,104,710 PAX compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, QAIA reported 43,154 ACM and 45,348 tons of cargo, indicating a 5.0% decrease and a significant 24.7% increase, respectively, against the same period last year.

“The ongoing Gaza war continues to adversely impact airline operations and tourism flow, thus affecting our traffic numbers for the month of July. Nonetheless, our dedication to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction drives us forward. Amidst these challenges, we remain committed to diversifying our airline and destination networks by introducing top carriers and new direct routes to bolster inbound tourism and meet the varying needs of passengers, while shaping a travel experience that feels like home for everyone passing through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

