Amman: According to Airport International Group statistics, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 563,547 passengers (PAX) during November, recording a 9.08% decline against 2022 figures. QAIA also registered 5,397 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 5,979 tons of cargo, up 2.4% and 17.9%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Regarding year-to-date figures, QAIA experienced a 19.2% rise in PAX, with a total of 8,558,221 PAX traveling through, as opposed to the corresponding period in 2022. Moreover, QAIA reported 72,114 ACM and handled 60,932 tons of cargo, marking 15.1% and 8.1% increases, respectively, against the same period the year prior.

“While continuing to maintain positive year-to-date indicators, we have witnessed a drop in monthly figures, as anticipated given the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Despite the situation, Jordan remains a safe and welcoming destination for travelers from around the world, and we look forward to regaining momentum in the months to come,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

