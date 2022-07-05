Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has become the first in the Middle East, the second in the ACI Asia-Pacific region and one of only 21 airports worldwide to achieve Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program. The ‘Transition’ certificate - granted by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific - is valid until the renewal date in May 2025.

QAIA was awarded the certificate following a rigorous review of its carbon management processes, which affirmed alignment with global climate goals to reach a net-zero carbon status by 2050, in addition to its establishment of a road map to reduce CO2 emissions from fuel and electricity consumption and the ongoing responsible compensation of residual CO2 emissions under its control - per the global airport industry’s response to climate change.

“Since 2013, QAIA has been setting an example of what it means to be a climate-friendly airport and has been the first in the Middle East to achieve ‘Neutrality’. Such a proud feat is instrumental in highlighting not only QAIA, but also Jordan, on the global aviation stage. Given the deliberate industry-wide shift towards environmental best practices, we at Airport International Group are keen on building an even more sustainable and responsible international airport,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude. “On this note, I extend my sincerest thanks and congratulations to our team, partners and stakeholders on yet another distinguished milestone and for continuously going above and beyond to ensure QAIA remains a trailblazing, sustainable and tourism-enabling gateway within the region.”

“I wish to congratulate Queen Alia International Airport for achieving Level 4+, Transition accreditation from ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, a significant milestone in their sustainability journey. By becoming the second airport in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region and the first in the Middle East to achieve Level 4+ status, Queen Alia International Airport is firmly positioning itself as a pioneer in carbon management. It is an impressive accomplishment in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry. The fact that airports, regardless of their size, are demonstrating strong commitment to operate in a more sustainable way to protect the environment is indeed a very positive sign,” said Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East, the second in the Asia Pacific and one of only 13 airports worldwide to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

About ACI Asia-Pacific:

ACI Asia-Pacific is a voice of airport operators in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East region. Based in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific represents 131 members operating 617 airports in 49 countries/ territories across Asia and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. It represents airports’ interests with governments and international organisations and promote professional excellence in airport management and operations.

