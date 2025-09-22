Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,081,573 passengers (PAX) in August 2025, marking a 12.2% increase compared with the same month last year. This achievement represents the highest August traffic in QAIA’s history and the highest number of passengers ever handled by the airport in a single month. During the same period, QAIA registered 8,380 aircraft movements (ACM), up 11.5% year-on-year, while cargo traffic reached 6,683 tons, reflecting a modest 0.1% decline against August 2024.

From January through August 2025, QAIA served a total of 6,467,788 PAX, representing a 6.6% growth over the same eight-month span in 2024. ACM amounted to 52,303, rising by 3.2%, while cargo volumes totaled 45,265 tons, showing a 13.0% decrease compared with the corresponding period last year.

“August 2025 marked the busiest August in QAIA’s history, reflecting continued growth in spite of regional challenges. This achievement was fueled by the return of expatriates during the summer holidays, further cementing QAIA’s role as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world. The steady rise in passenger traffic highlights the airport’s resilience and growing appeal while reaffirming our dedication to providing a seamless travel experience that feels like home. Moving forward, we will continue to expand connectivity, enhance infrastructure and uphold QAIA’s standing as a regional leader in passenger satisfaction,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

