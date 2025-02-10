RIYADH – At LEAP 2025, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco; today announced their groundbreaking collaboration to develop the world’s first AI-enabled industrial 5G smartphones with native support for the 450MHz spectrum. Support for 450 MHz spectrum allows 5G IoT devices, edge computing and end-users to connect to a new generation of AI-enabled industrial applications, initially focusing on advanced industrial solutions for Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies.

The new industrial smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm® QCM8550 and QCM6490 processors which provide native support for 5G in 450MHz. These processors are designed to provide ubiquitous connectivity to intelligent edge devices, enabling superior communication and data transfer in industrial settings.

"At Aramco Digital, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, introducing the world’s first AI-enabled industrial smartphone with 450MHz support, represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower industries with next-generation connectivity. By utilizing cutting-edge 5G and AI technologies, we are enabling smarter, more sustainable industry that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and beyond, driving industrial transformation not only within Saudi Arabia but across the globe." — Eid Alharbi, Connectivity President, Aramco Digital.

“The industrial sector is being transformed by advanced technologies, and our industrial smartphones with native support for 450MHz, are another vital component in enabling industries to become more connected, efficient, safe, and sustainable,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies is excited to collaborate with Aramco Digital to help them develop innovative solutions in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom's industrial transformation in alignment with their Vision 2030. This collaboration also aims to drive the advancement of cutting-edge technology in the Middle East, delivering benefits on an international scale.”

Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital also previously announced the deployment of Aramco’s first generative AI industrial IoT solutions, which are improving operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Aramco sites. The new industrial smartphones will give Aramco users another way to connect to these advanced industrial applications. Examples of the industrial smartphone and Qualcomm Technologies’ 450MHz processors are on display at Aramco Digital’s stand at LEAP.

About Aramco Digital:

Aramco Digital is the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, a global integrated energy and chemicals company. Aramco Digital aims to help drive digital transformation and technological innovation across various sectors.

