Kaspersky has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for the second year in a row, reaffirming its technological excellence and customer impact.

According to the ‘XDR and SOC Modernization’ report, 24% of companies stated they are not able to respond quickly to new cyber threats, indicating a need for advanced threat intelligence that can provide them with meaningful context about cyber risks. To successfully perform this challenge and deliver more effective cyber protection, companies should first and foremost choose a reliable cybersecurity vendor.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides a detailed analysis of the global Digital Threat Intelligence market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning to help companies evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

For the second year in a row, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has given Kaspersky Threat Intelligence strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and emphasizing that the solution provides contextualized analysis for security teams to help them detect, respond, and mitigate external threats on time.

“Kaspersky Threat Intelligence is regularly recognized as a global leader by various international analytical agencies, and we are proud that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has also given us such a high rating. In addition to the fact that our research teams validate and analyze aggregated data from all over the world, we are constantly enhancing our capabilities to detect external threats in real-time. This allows us to provide companies with the latest and most relevant information on cyberthreats, offering reliable protection for all their business assets. For over 26 years, Kaspersky has provided industry-leading expertise to customers around the world and we will continue accomplish our mission of building a safer future,” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

"Kaspersky Threat Intelligence (TI) offers one of the richest and most comprehensive portfolios in the industry. This includes Data Feeds, TI reports (APT, Crimeware and ICS), Threat Analysis, Digital Footprint Intelligence, provided via Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal, TI Platform and other services. Kaspersky’s global presence, particularly in countries where most attacks originate, has given the vendor a unique ability to collect, understand, analyze and distribute thoroughly vetted information thus providing a comprehensive view of the actual threat landscape for every organization. Kaspersky's research teams have a successful track record of spotting new threats early, they continuously discover, infiltrate and monitor closed communities and dark forums with restricted access worldwide. These capabilities enable organizations to stay ahead of potential threats and enhance their overall cybersecurity posture," states Riya Tomar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Kaspersky Threat Intelligence portfolio provides an all-encompassing view of an organization’s security posture. It includes Threat Data Feeds, Threat Lookup, Digital Footprint Intelligence, Threat Analysis (Sandbox, Attribution, Similarity), Threat Intelligence Reporting, all provided via Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal, a single access point where security services work interconnectedly, enriching and reinforcing each other. To learn more about Kaspersky Threat Intelligence, please visit the website.

Since 2017, Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) discovered and dissected more than 70 of the world’s most sophisticated targeted attacks – cutting edge threat research that continues to this day. You can test this elite intelligence and knowledge for free here.

The full results of SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management are available by the link.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Quadrant Knowledges Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/