Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has completed its 7th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP), a four-day training aimed at providing corporate leaders with the tools and tactics they need to promote business growth and innovation.

In collaboration with Alchemist Accelerator, a top worldwide accelerator for corporate startups, the 7th Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) took place from 9th to 12th June, 2024, attended by leaders, seasoned executives, and forward-thinking professionals from Sidra Medicine, Qatari Diar, Milaha, MATAR, Qatar Airways, Kahramaa, Qatar University and MCIT.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, stated, "The CILP is a step forward towards achieving Qatar's National Vision for 2030. It demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation in the region, and we are excited to witness the 7th edition of the program providing more participants with the means and knowledge they need to drive innovation in their organizations and startups and companies that can solve innovative solutions for their companies."

Over four consecutive days, participants were able to engage in various sessions, case studies, and discussions, focusing on improving corporate innovation efforts and supporting emerging startups to succeed in a knowledge-based ecosystem that is centered around innovation.

A panel discussion centered around building a culture of innovation was conducted, offering insights from industry experts representing Doha Tech Angels, Cytomate Technologies, and AJ+. The attendees were inspired and motivated by successful innovators who shared their experiences and the lessons they learned along their journeys.

Meanwhile, the Specialist in Delivery and Process Excellence of Container Shipping at Milaha, Federico Posada Giraldo, stated: “We are in a market that witnesses strong competition in all sectors. Therefore, we have to cope with this competition. The only way to grow and excel in this market is to maintain a culture of innovation throughout the organization, with full participation from senior management. The initiative launched by the QRDI Council will motivate leaders to embrace innovation, providing ample opportunities for companies to exchange expertise and share success stories. That’s why Milaha is always eager to participate in all editions of CILP.”

Participants in the QRDI Council's Corporate Innovation Leaders Program benefit from a range of opportunities, including admission to Alchemist's exclusive network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists. Additionally, through QRDI Council’s Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) Program, LLEs participating in the CILP partner with QRDI Council as "Opportunities' Owners" gaining access to a diverse pool of innovators and solution providers (including MNCs, SMEs, and startups) in order to collaborate with them to develop solutions based on best practices in open innovation on a global scale.

QRDI Council has effectively collaborated with 198 leaders and 30 Large Local Enterprises (LLEs) in Qatar, including Qatar Airways, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Charity, Qatar Insurance Group, Aspire Zone, Ooredoo, Barzan Holding, KAHRAMAA, Milaha, Aljazeera, Es'hailsat, Alijarah, Baladna, HIA, Meeza, GWC, QAPCO, and HMC. The Council's growing list of partners demonstrates its dedication to empowering all entities in Qatar to become active players in an ecosystem characterized by innovation.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

