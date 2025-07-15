Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council announces a new partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to empower Qatari small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through strategic intellectual property (IP) management and innovation.

This collaboration, which marks a significant milestone in Qatar’s innovation journey, aims to embed IP as a core business driver for the nation’s entrepreneurs and innovators. The partnership officially launched with the WIPO IP Management Clinics for Qatari SMEs - Introductory Webinar.

Rosena Nhlabatsi, Senior Intellectual Property Expert at QRDI Council said: “This partnership is a step forward in strengthening Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. By equipping SMEs with tools and knowledge to strategically manage their intellectual property, we are enabling them to unlock new opportunities for growth, funding, and global competitiveness. Together with MoCI and WIPO, we aim to position IP as a cornerstone of innovation and economic diversification in Qatar.”

Mr. Abdulbasit Al Ajji, Department Manager at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, commented: “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through its intellectual property departments, plays a central role in disseminating the culture of intellectual property across all scientific and technological fields in the State of Qatar. By supporting initiatives like the Intellectual Property Management Clinic, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of IP protection and empower innovators and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into valuable economic assets. This initiative aligns with our commitment to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy grounded in innovation and creativity.”

Sarah Nassar, Associate Program Officer, IP for Business Division, IP and Innovation Ecosystems Sector, WIPO "We are proud to launch the Intellectual Property Management Clinic (IPMC) in Qatar. This partnership marks a strong step in supporting Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. By equipping SMEs with strategic IP tools and knowledge, we aim, together with MoCI and QRDI, to make IP a key driver of innovation, investment, and economic diversification in Qatar.”

The partnership between QRDI Council, MoCI, and WIPO signifies the start of Qatar’s first national initiative dedicated to helping SMEs strategically harness IP for growth, funding, and global competitiveness. By aligning with global IP standards and practices, the initiative is set to show new value across Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Webinar Marks the Beginning of the New Partnership

The Webinar served as the formal launchpad for the National IP Management Clinics, which will officially roll out in September 2025. The online session introduced participants to Smart IP Management, through 5 key dimensions, including a focus on branding strategy and an introduction to the WIPO Madrid System. The workshop also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming clinic, designed to offer one-on-one IP diagnostics and hands-on guidance by IP and business experts.

Attendees included startups, business owners, and entrepreneurs from across Qatar eager to learn how to protect and profit from their ideas. Unlike conventional workshops, the National IP Management Clinics will deliver tailored IP assessments for each SME, practical commercialization strategies and integration of IP into real-world business decisions, licensing, and scaling strategies.

Applications for participation in the full National IP Management Clinics program are open ahead of the September launch.

