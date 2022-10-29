Qrator Labs, a DDoS mitigation service provider and an expert in Continuous Availability of Internet resources, launches a global Content Delivery Network for customers in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.

The expansion of Qrator Labs' coverage and infrastructure in the UAE will provide companies in the region with a scalable CDN service that accelerates website performance and delivery of media files to end users.

Qrator.CDN service provides up to 10 times faster loading of websites, especially those with large amounts of content, with an average response time of just five milliseconds. The system is easily scalable on demand without additional investment and is protected against DDoS attacks. It is especially important for web resources designed for a constant 24x7 load.

Content is distributed among cache servers worldwide and delivered from the closest point to the user. As a result, web resources' reliability, fault tolerance and protection against surges in traffic rise. The service is primarily aimed at video- and audio-content providers, online media outlets, educational portals and e-shops as they need to provide an uninterrupted transfer of rich content.

The UAE technology market is experiencing rapid growth. Online services are launched en masse, new companies enter the region and develop their infrastructure here, and traffic is constantly increasing. In 2012 the number of Internet users in the country was 7.05 million, and by 2022 it has reached 9.94 million — almost 100% of the population. Not surprisingly, the UAE e-commerce market is thriving.

"Next year, the UAE economy will expand faster than other countries in North Africa and the Middle East. According to a study by the Dubai investment body, the country's GDP growth will be 4.3% in 2023, 4.9% in 2024 and 5.7% in 2025. The level of digitalization and online business development are growing at the same pace, so ensuring fast content delivery to users is now becoming one of the highest priorities for companies in the UAE. Our global content delivery service will provide high availability and speed of web resources even during peak loads, that directly affects websites positions in search results, attendance and conversion," — comments Alexander Lyamin, the founder of Qrator Labs.

About Qrator Labs

Qrator Labs is an acknowledged expert in Continuous Network Availability offering various Network security services to ensure safe Internet and continuous DDoS mitigation for businesses worldwide. Qrator Labs unique anycast architecture provides a reliable geo-distributed, low latency web app protection platform across the North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia with filtering bandwidth capacity more than 3 000 Gbps and 15 points of presence worldwide.

Due to continuous R&D activities and improving filtering algorithms, Qrator Labs can detect and mitigate architecturally complex, non-standard, large-scale attacks and network anomalies.

The company offers a wide range of network security services, including Qrator Availability Network — continuous availability network, Web Application Firewall (WAF), CDN, secured DNS, protection of ISP Internet infrastructure and Bot protection. Qrator.Radar is a unique global Internet monitoring system developed by the company, which provides real-time data on over 800 BGP sessions