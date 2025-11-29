Doha, Qatar – Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN) and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in the fields of next-generation networking, digital security research, and capacity building for the nation’s digital economy.

The MoU was formally signed by Eng. Ahmad Mohamed AL-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar National Broadband Network, and Dr. Michael Trick, Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, during a ceremony held at the Mobile World Congress in Doha, Qatar. This collaboration underscores the shared dedication of both institutions to cultivate innovation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and build capacity that directly supports Qatar’s rapid digital transformation agenda. The partnership will leverage CMU-Q's world-class expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, and Information Systems, and QNBN’s leadership in fiber and wireless infrastructure.

Eng. AL-Kuwari emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration:

“This partnership with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar is part of our commitment to national digital security and innovation. The future of Qatar's connectivity depends on robust, intelligent infrastructure, and by working alongside CMU-Q, we can ensure our network remains cutting-edge and protected. We are not just investing in technology; we are investing in the human capital that will drive Qatar National Vision 2030’s goal of a knowledge-based, technologically advanced economy.”

The Qatar National Broadband Network was established in 2011 to deploy a world-class, high-speed fiber optic network across the country. QNBN plays a strategically vital role in Qatar’s development and the nation’s wider digitization agenda, empowering the nation with infrastructure that connects citizens and businesses alike to the world.

Dean Trick highlighted the value of industry partnerships to the CMU-Q academic community:

“We are pleased to formalize this agreement with Qatar National Broadband Network. This is an exceptional opportunity for our students and researchers to deepen their knowledge in real-world, large-scale network environments. By focusing on critical areas like cybersecurity and AI-driven network optimization, we are delivering on our mission to produce impactful research and globally competitive graduates who contribute to the nation’s priorities.”

Community partnerships are an integral part of the success of both the university and the wider community. These collaborations serve as a critical bridge between academia and society, connecting theoretical knowledge and real-world experience.

For CMU-Q students, these partnerships provide opportunities to learn firsthand the evolving needs of the Qatari economy. Industry partners can leverage CMU-Q’s knowledge and expertise to maximize efficiency, future-proof their organizations, and understand the broader global context.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate degree programs in Artificial Intelligence, Biological Sciences, Business Administration, Computer Science and Information Systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.

In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.