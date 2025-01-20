Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its partnership with Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. This collaboration marks a significant step in Qlik’s regional growth strategy, ensuring that Qlik partnerships in MEA will now be streamlined through Redington.

“Partnering with Redington allows Qlik to expand our reach into one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “Redington’s regional expertise and strong relationships with partners across MEA will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, driving meaningful outcomes through analytics and AI.”

Through this partnership, Qlik and Redington will deliver the following benefits:

Streamlined Partner Access : As a key Qlik’s distributor in MEA, Redington will manage reseller relationships, simplifying operations for partners and ensuring consistency across 74 countries.

: As a key Qlik’s distributor in MEA, Redington will manage reseller relationships, simplifying operations for partners and ensuring consistency across 74 countries. Localized Expertise : Leverage Redington’s deep understanding of the MEA region to tailor Qlik solutions to local business needs, fostering greater adoption.

: Leverage Redington’s deep understanding of the MEA region to tailor Qlik solutions to local business needs, fostering greater adoption. Enablement at Scale : Provide regional partners with comprehensive training, co-marketing initiatives, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate onboarding and engagement.

: Provide regional partners with comprehensive training, co-marketing initiatives, and demand generation campaigns to accelerate onboarding and engagement. Comprehensive Solution Portfolio: Distribute Qlik’s trusted offerings, including Qlik Talend Cloud® for AI-augmented data integration and Qlik Answers™ for extracting insights from unstructured data.

“Redington is thrilled to partner with Qlik to bring advanced data, analytics and AI solutions to businesses across MEA In today’s fast-paced digital economy, AI plays a pivotal role in driving smarter decision-making, optimizing operations, and unlocking new growth opportunities,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President of the Technology Solutions Group at Redington MEA. “Our extensive regional presence and strong partner network uniquely position us to drive Qlik’s solutions into untapped markets, enabling organizations to harness the power of data and thrive in the digital economy.”

“MEA is a region of immense opportunity, where businesses are eager to harness the power of data, analytics, and AI to drive growth,” said Tejas Mehta, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Middle East & Africa at Qlik. “Our partnership with Redington ensures that organizations across the region have access to advanced, scalable solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

Redington’s distribution model will enable businesses across MEA to:

Accelerate AI Adoption: Use Qlik Answers to transform unstructured data into actionable insights while maintaining transparency and trust.

Use Qlik Answers to transform unstructured data into actionable insights while maintaining transparency and trust. Ensure AI Readiness: Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with integrated data quality and governance tools.

Leverage Qlik Talend Cloud to create AI-ready datasets with integrated data quality and governance tools. Measure and Improve Data Quality: Employ the Qlik Talend Trust Score™ for AI to assess and ensure data reliability, unlocking the full potential of AI-driven decision-making.

By streamlining partnerships through Redington, Qlik ensures seamless scalability, robust regional support, and tailored enablement programs to meet the unique needs of MEA’s emerging markets.Discover how Qlik and Redington are driving AI and analytics adoption across MEA. Visit www.qlik.com for more information.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

