Dubai, UAE - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of Qlik Cloud Analytics in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent and tool solutions, including Qlik Answers®, the generative AI assistant for unstructured and structured enterprise data included within Qlik Cloud Analytics. The broader Qlik agentic experience, featuring specialized AI agents and conversational analytics, is scheduled to roll out within Qlik Cloud Analytics by the end of 2025, further accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Qlik Cloud Analytics helps organizations securely access and operationalize enterprise data, streamline employee productivity, and quickly turn complex organizational knowledge into actionable insights. Qlik Answers, available today within Qlik Cloud Analytics, provides trusted, relevant answers drawn directly from organizational content, policies, and knowledge bases through a generative AI assistant. Customers adopting Qlik Cloud Analytics now can leverage Qlik Answers immediately while preparing to benefit from the upcoming agentic capabilities.

"By offering Qlik Cloud Analytics in AWS Marketplace we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access our generative AI and analytics solutions, helping them buy and deploy AI tools faster and more efficiently," said David Zember, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Qlik. "Our customers in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and specialty chemicals distribution already use Qlik Answers to dramatically reduce the time employees spend searching for critical information, accelerate onboarding, and strengthen their customer interactions, demonstrating the real-world value of our generative AI capabilities."

Qlik Cloud Analytics delivers essential capabilities including indexing and retrieval of organizational content, natural-language information access across structured and unstructured data, and conversational analytics to automate insight delivery. These features enable customers to reduce the manual effort required to find key information, accelerate decisions across their business, and prepare to seamlessly adopt the forthcoming agentic experience later this year.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS solution, Qlik Cloud Analytics supports secure integration within enterprise environments. This enables customers to seamlessly connect with existing AWS services and flexibly deploy generative AI and analytics across their AWS environments, while preparing for new agentic protocols and agent connectivity when these features become available.

To learn more about Qlik Answers in AWS Marketplace, visit this link.To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

