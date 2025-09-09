New AWS validation confirms Qlik’s proven success delivering scalable, trusted enterprise AI

Dubai, UAE - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency, reinforcing Qlik’s leadership in delivering real-world AI solutions at enterprise scale. This validation underscores Qlik’s strategic collaboration with AWS, highlighting proven customer success in deploying secure, scalable, and effective generative AI solutions.

The AWS Generative AI Competency is awarded to AWS partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and documented customer outcomes in leveraging AWS generative AI services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. This achievement validates Qlik’s strength in integrating data from diverse enterprise systems into secure, scalable AI frameworks that deliver tangible business outcomes.

As enterprises pursue AI for growth and efficiency, Qlik stands out by pairing trusted data foundations with a proven record of analytics innovation. The announcement of Qlik’s agentic AI experience builds on this legacy, turning AI insights into meaningful action at scale. With Qlik Open Lakehouse, Qlik is increasing the control, usability, speed and efficiency of data integration.

Customers such as Bystronic Group, TouchPoint Support Services, and Lintech International already use Qlik solutions powered by AWS to significantly improve their operations:

Bystronic leverages Qlik’s generative AI platform, Qlik Answers™, to rapidly transform unstructured data into searchable, actionable insights, empowering global users to access relevant knowledge, gain real-time context, and make smarter decisions through advanced GenAI chatbots.

leverages Qlik’s generative AI platform, Qlik Answers™, to rapidly transform unstructured data into searchable, actionable insights, empowering global users to access relevant knowledge, gain real-time context, and make smarter decisions through advanced GenAI chatbots. TouchPoint Support Services deployed Qlik Answers to transform access to critical documentation across 15,000 personnel, saving significant time previously spent searching through thousands of manuals, with the AI chatbot becoming the most popular product in their Qlik environment within two months.

deployed Qlik Answers to transform access to critical documentation across 15,000 personnel, saving significant time previously spent searching through thousands of manuals, with the AI chatbot becoming the most popular product in their Qlik environment within two months. Lintech International uses Qlik Answers to give sales teams instant, secure access to over 17,000 technical documents, accelerating customer response times and enabling faster onboarding for new sales hires.

“The AWS Generative AI Competency confirms that our approach delivers real results for enterprises,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “Customers want more than promises. They need trusted AI that is grounded in solid data and delivers measurable value. Our work with AWS ensures organizations can deploy generative AI quickly, securely, and at scale to achieve real business outcomes.”

Reflecting the transformative impact of Qlik’s generative AI solutions, Max Mosky, SVP, Strategy, Operations, & Analytics at TouchPoint Support Services added, “The combination of Qlik and AWS is allowing us to deliver insights instantly, democratize data access, and streamline operations at scale. Our teams can now quickly and easily turn data into decisions, fundamentally improving how we operate our business.”

As an AWS Partner offering Qlik Answers through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, Qlik is positioned at the forefront of next-generation AI adoption, enabling customers to quickly discover, procure, and implement advanced AI solutions. Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Qlik’s ongoing collaboration with AWS will continue to deliver innovations designed to help enterprises confidently scale their AI investments, driving continuous improvements in productivity, operational agility, and market leadership.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.