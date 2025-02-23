Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced its participation in Web Summit Qatar 2025, taking place from 23 to 26 February at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC).

Themed “The Future of Insurance, Powered by QIC”, QIC Group’s participation at this year’s Summit focuses on leveraging the Group’s regional leadership to shape the future of the industry across the Middle East and North Africa. Showcasing the future of insurance through cutting-edge technology and innovation, QIC aims to nurture disruptive Insurtechs and digital ecosystems that are poised to grow from the region to the world.

Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Being the leading insurer in the MENA region and the locomotive of digital innovation regionwide make us at QIC better positioned to anticipate the future of insurance, and to help other regional players get ready to navigate consumer behavior change, demand shifts, and to cope with global trends.”

Al Mannai added: “Capitalizing on QIC’s repertoire of continuously challenging the status quo of regional insurance since 1964, along with our digital vision and relentless investments in cutting-edge solutions is needed more than ever for a thriving future of the industry in the region. This includes our QIC Digital Venture Partners to build new digital ventures and invest in high potential early-stage Insurtechs, the QIC digital hub establishing the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, in addition to the QIC-founded MENA InsurTech Summit and MENA InsurTech Association as pivotal regional bodies gathering key players and decision makers to discuss the future in the industry across the region.”

Al Mannai concluded: “We are happy to be part of the world’s largest tech conference hosted in Qatar for the second year in a row, and to contribute to showcasing our country’s digital potential to the world. We are confident that our digital-first units and subsidiaries will once again mark an outstanding participation in this mega-event, and we are looking forward to welcoming the global tech community and to collaborate on shaping the future of insurance in the region.”

QIC Group will host a dedicated pavilion where all its units and subsidiaries showcase their latest initiatives and flagship solutions in front of the global tech community, and their plans to contribute to shaping the future of insurance in the region. The QIC pavilion incorporates the Innovation Floor: a unique launchpad bringing together global startups, investors, and corporations looking for growth opportunities in the MENA region, and to benefit from QIC’s expertise in enabling access to mentorship, investments and insurance markets in the region.

QIC will also host daily workshops on corporate innovation, and speaker series on 24, 25 and 26 February, where the global tech community can share insights on digital ecosystems in the region, and shed light on the future of insurance, and investment in an AI-themed world. Visitors will have the chance to be part of engaging tech activations at the QIC pavilion, in addition to live demonstrations of QIC’s latest digital solutions designed to help everyone live, drive and travel worry-free while being in full control of their insurance needs.

QIC Group’s units and subsidiaries present at the Summit and part of the QIC pavilion include QIC Digital Venture Partners, QIC digital hub, Anoud Technologies, Epicure Investment Management, Antares, Oman Qatar Insurance Company (OQIC), Kuwait Qatar Insurance Company (KQIC), and QIC Real Estate.

For more details on QIC’s participation in Web Summit Qatar 2025 and to view the full schedule of events at the QIC pavilion, please visit qic.promo.

About QIC Group

As the region’s largest and first digital insurance company, Qatar Insurance Group has taken on the role of elevating the region’s insurance industry, with over 60 years of experience in the global insurance market. Through its various initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the seamless integration of its products with national companies and government entities in the countries where it operates, the Group ensures that the future of insurance in the region is in safe hands, continually strengthening its leading position through innovation and integration.