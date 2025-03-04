Car owners and drivers in Qatar now have the convenience to access Alfardan Automotive’s services via QIC App and fulfill their vehicle-related needs at their fingertips.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alfardan Automotive, distinguished by its rich legacy in representing the most prominent automotive brands, to enhance digital offerings and transform car-related services in Qatar.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the digital experience of car owners and drivers in Qatar, as it brings together QIC’s digital leadership and Alfardan Automotive’s unmatched expertise in the automotive industry and excellence in customer service, redefining convenience, and efficiency in accessing car services in Qatar.

As part of this collaboration, motorists in Qatar will have the convenience to access Alfardan Automotive’s services through the award-winning QIC App, and fulfill their car-related needs at their fingertips. This includes car rental options for select brands represented by Alfardan Automotive, including BMW, Mini, Land Rover, Jaguar, and many others, in addition to booking detailing services and repairs, such as mechanical and electrical repairs, vehicle check-ups, tire services, and much more at Alfardan Automotive’s centers.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Our partnership with Alfardan Automotive paves the way to elevate the car-related digital landscape in Qatar. This is a major step within our journey towards building the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, catering to the needs of everyone seeking convenient, reliable, and high-quality digital services. The QIC App is designed to be a one-stop shop for all drivers and car owners’ needs in Qatar, and I am confident that bringing Alfardan Automotive’s best-in-class services to further customer segments via QIC’s digital channels will mark the beginning of a new era of seamless digital customer journeys in Qatar.”

Dr. Ma’n Alhamawi, CEO of Alfardan Automotive, said: “At Alfardan Automotive, we believe that digital transformation is fundamental to the future of the automotive industry. This partnership with QIC represents one of our strategic steps to enhance customer experiences by seamlessly integrating advanced technology with our premium services. Through this MoU, we aim to develop new ways for customers to interact with our automotive services, improving efficiency, convenience and setting new benchmarks for innovative digital experiences in Qatar’s automotive sector.

QIC App has been recognized with a series of prestigious accolades, including Mobile App of The Year in Qatar at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024, and Best Car Insurance Mobile App in Qatar at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2024. Non-insurance services available on the QIC App are operated by Anoud Technologies LLC. For more information about QIC App and to download the application, please visit qic.online.

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets, and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

About Alfardan Automotive

With a rich legacy in the luxury sector, Alfardan Group launched its Automotive division in 1996, establishing itself as a trusted partner for leading automotive brands both locally and internationally. Over the years, Alfardan Automotive has emerged as a flagship in Qatar’s automotive sector, representing globally renowned brands through state-of-the-art showrooms and advanced service facilities, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence and delivering exceptional experiences tailored to its distinguished clients. Beyond its prestigious portfolio of brands, Alfardan Automotive provides luxury car rental services, premium car care, and comprehensive aftermarket solutions through its subsidiaries. Guided by innovation, quality, and exceptional service, Alfardan Automotive continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, reinforcing its leadership in Qatar’s automotive market.