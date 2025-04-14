Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Bank in Qatar" for the third year in a row as well as the "Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar" by Global Finance magazine, a globally recognized leader in banking and financial services publications.

This distinguished recognition highlights QIB's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in providing cutting-edge Islamic banking solutions. The awards were given in recognition of QIB’s strong financial performance, operational efficiency, and customer-centric services, which continue to set new benchmarks in the banking industry.

Global Finance evaluates banks globally across several criteria, including growth, profitability, customer service, and technological advancements. QIB's strong track record in delivering innovative products and services tailored to the evolving needs of its customers has earned it this high honor.

Commenting on the awards, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: "We are honored to receive the Best Bank in Qatar and Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar awards from Global Finance. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team, the support of our Board of Directors, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers. Our success is rooted in our deep commitment to providing innovative Islamic financial solutions and maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We will continue to build on this success and strive to further elevate the banking experience for all our customers."

QIB’s award-winning efforts in 2025 reflect its leadership in key areas, including digital banking, sustainable finance, and corporate governance. The bank's robust digital transformation strategy has led to the launch of cutting-edge mobile banking platforms, which empower customers to manage their finances seamlessly and securely, anytime and anywhere.

Additionally, QIB’s commitment to supporting the Qatari economy and contributing to the development of Qatar's financial ecosystem has been pivotal in its evolution to a leading bank in the region. The bank continues to align its operations with the Qatar National Vision 2030 of sustainable economic growth, innovation, and financial inclusion.