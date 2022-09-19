Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), and Qatari start-up, Loop Mobility signed a cooperation agreement to promote sustainable mobility and encourage the public to use eco-friendly alternative to personal cars.

The agreement, which starts beginning of November, is in line with QIB’s sustainability principles for urban mobility and encourages the public to reduce their carbon footprint to mitigate the effects of climate change. QIB branded e-scooters will be placed in strategic points that are commuter friendly including Doha, Lusail, Al Waab, Al Aziziya, Al Sudan, and around metro stations.

On this occasion, Mr. Dinos Constantinides, QIB’s Chief Strategy & Digital Officer said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Loop Mobility to encourage the public to use more environmental-friendly means of transportation. As the weather cools down, e-scooters are an efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation solution. We have always been advocates for sustainability efforts in Qatar and we hope this encourages further reliance on e-scooters to help cut down emissions and protect our environment. This partnership supports our commitment towards sustainability as well as our efforts to contribute to the development of Qatar’s startups ecosystem.”

Loop’s Owner, Ibrahim Mohd A H Al Mohannadi, said: “We thank QIB for this opportunity and we are proud to partner with the Bank as part of our mission to empower the community to have more freedom, and access to eco-friendly and sustainable transportation options. As our operations across the region continue to expand, we have been rolling out e-scooters to shift our way to sustainable urban mobility and propelling communities forward. We have been steadfast in our commitment to being a part of the climate solution as we lead the market towards sustainable micro-mobility. With this new partnership, we hope to reach the wider community and provide them with a more environmentally friendly and convenient alternative, to seamlessly move around the city.”

Loop Mobility is an aspiring start-up based in Qatar transforming operations with a revolutionary e-scooter model and supporting national efforts towards building a more sustainable future.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa