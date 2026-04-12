Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized as Qatar’s Best Private Bank at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, reaffirming its leadership in delivering personalized Shari’a-compliant wealth management banking solutions and services for High-Net-Worth Individuals in Qatar.

This recognition underscores QIB’s continued success in building a differentiated private banking proposition, anchored in strong customer relationships, tailored advisory, and a comprehensive suite of wealth management, investment, and financing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of its private banking customers.

QIB Private Banking operates through a relationship-driven model, offering customers dedicated access to experienced relationship managers and specialized advisory teams. The Bank delivers bespoke financial strategies supported by a diversified range of Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities, including sukuk, equities, structured investment products, mutual funds, foreign exchange solutions, and real estate investments.

All QIB Private Banking relationship managers are professionally certified in international investments and securities, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of advisory excellence and ensuring customers benefit from qualified, globally recognized expertise.

Digital engagement remains a key strength of QIB’s Private Banking offering, enabling customers to monitor portfolios, conduct transactions, and communicate securely with their relationship managers. In addition, QIB offers dedicated Private Banking Video Banking Services through the QIB Mobile App, allowing customers to connect directly with their relationship managers for personalized support anytime and anywhere.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to receive this recognition from Euromoney. This award reflects the strength of our Private Banking capabilities and our commitment to delivering a personalized experience supported by strong advisory expertise and advanced digital solutions.”

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are among the most prestigious in the financial services industry, recognizing banks that excel in innovation, service, and leadership in Private Banking and Wealth Management.

This recognition reinforces QIB’s position as a leading provider of Private Banking services in Qatar, committed to delivering sophisticated and digitally enabled wealth management solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals.