Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched an exclusive offer for transfers, emphasizing its position as the fastest, most convenient, and affordable platform for international money transfers. Running for three months until April 20, 2025, the offer rewards customers for sending money to select countries through the QIB’s digital platforms.

Customers transferring QAR 500 or more to Direct Remit countries: Jordan, Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, or Nepal via the QIB Mobile App, the QIB Lite App, or Internet Banking will earn an entry into a draw to win QAR 2,500. A total of 75 winners will be selected, with 25 winners announced each month throughout the campaign period.

QIB’s transfer services have enabled real-time transfers at competitive exchange rates, making it easier and more affordable for customers to send money abroad. Beneficiaries can receive funds through bank-to-bank transfers, wallet payments, or cash pickups, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for a wide range of financial needs.

Commenting on the offer, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “This campaign highlights our commitment to providing fast, secure, and affordable transfer solutions to our customers. By rewarding customers for using our digital platforms, we strive to enhance their experience and further strengthen our position as the bank of choice for international transfers. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to promote financial inclusion and deliver value-driven services to our diverse customer base.”

QIB’s transfer offer underscores the Bank’s advanced digital capabilities, reinforcing its mission to support Qatar’s diverse community with innovative financial solutions that meet their unique needs and enhance their banking experience.

With over 300 features and a refined user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for most customers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for all their banking needs. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, apply for personal financing, a Credit Card, or open additional accounts instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

The QIB Lite App, a first-of-its-kind, is a simplified version of the QIB Mobile App. Available in multiple languages, in addition to English and Arabic, this simplified version of the QIB Mobile App sets new standards for instant payments and simplified transfers at affordable rates. The QIB Lite App has been launched as part of QIB’s commitment to financial inclusion, fostering greater access to financial services for low-income workers.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active Debit Card information.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-TransferOffer.