Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced further enhancements to its Absher Rewards Program, adding multiple major airline miles to the program’s extensive list of redemption partners through the points exchange service.

The new service comes as part of the Bank’s continuous efforts to enrich the Absher Rewards Program with new redemption partners, allowing customers to benefit from an even wider range of options to redeem their points.

With the new upgrade, QIB customers can exchange their existing Absher points in lieu of airlines miles from Qatar Airways’ new loyalty programme Avios (earlier known as Qmiles), American Airlines Advantage Points, Air Asia Big Points, Frontier Airlines Frontier Miles, United Airlines and Aeromar MileagePlus points, as well as Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.

The Airline Point Exchange process provides customers with even more opportunities to redeem their accumulated Absher points in a seamless way, 24/7, from anywhere around the world, via the QIB Mobile App or the dedicated Absher web portal (https://absher.qib.com.qa) by following a few simple steps.

With the Absher Rewards Program, customers can redeem their points at various partners like Ooredoo, Kahraama, Vodafone, Al Meera, IKEA, Virgin, GoSport, Mall of Qatar, Talabt, Careem, Uber and shop online at numerous Retail outlets. Absher points can be also used while travelling to book a flight, book a hotel or rent a car.

Commenting on the latest upgrade, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “At QIB, we always strive to enhance our products and services to stay at the forefront of our customers’ needs. We are delighted to further enhance our list of Absher Program redemption partners, adding major airline brands to the extended list of our partners in Qatar and around the world. The Absher Rewards Program is one of the most comprehensive rewards programs in Qatar, a one-stop-shop that allows customers to enjoy their shopping, dining, entertainment, and travel experiences while paying with their rewards points”.

Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The QIB Mobile App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely.

