Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched a new campaign in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa, offering new QIB Qatar Airways Co-Branded Visa Cardholders the opportunity to collect up to 30,000 bonus Avios.

Running from 1 June until 31 August, 2026, the campaign is available to customers who transfer their salaries to QIB with a minimum salary of QAR 10,000 or apply against a deposit, except for existing QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Cardholders. The offer is applicable to the Visa Signature and Visa Platinum variants of QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Cards.

Customers applying for the QIB Qatar Airways Co-Branded Visa Signature Card can earn 30,000 Bonus Avios upon spending QAR 15,000 within the first 60 days from card issuance. Those opting for the QIB Qatar Airways Co-Branded Visa Platinum Card can earn 15,000 Bonus Avios by spending QAR 7,500 within the same period. Cardholders can spend their Avios for travel and lifestyle rewards including flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld® and partner airlines, upgrades, direct bookings with Qatar Executive, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, dining and shopping at Qatar Duty Free, and much more.

The QIB Qatar Airways Co-Branded Visa Cards are designed to reward cardholders with Avios every time they spend, providing value for everyday purchases. These cards come packed with numerous privileges, including financial flexibility and modern-day convenience, complimentary access to airport lounges, concierge services, travel insurance, buyer protection and more, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for travelers and lifestyle-conscious customers. QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Cardholders can also link their cards to their Privilege Club accounts and start collecting and spending Avios across a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment partners – the Avios that the cardholders will earn for purchases with these partners are on top of the Avios they will earn for spends with the cards.

Eligible bonus Avios will be credited to the Qatar Airways Privilege Club membership account of the cardholder within 30 days from the campaign’s end date.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa on this rewarding campaign, which reflects our continued commitment to delivering banking solutions that align with our customers’ evolving lifestyle and travel aspirations.”

Eligible customers can have their cards issued instantly via the QIB Mobile App. Once approved, cardholders can choose to receive their new Credit Card from the Service Center, or have it delivered to their home. The digital version of the co-branded card will be instantly available on the QIB Mobile App and can be immediately used for online transactions and added to their digital wallet for use at physical outlets.

Building on its digital banking leadership, QIB continues to enhance its portfolio of card products and integrated banking solutions, offering customers convenient and secure payment experiences aligned with their evolving needs.

For further information on the cards and to apply, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-BonusAvios

Terms and conditions apply.