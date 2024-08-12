Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, continues to reward its customers and announces the new Misk Millionaire of the 7th edition of the Misk Account Draw.

In the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials, Mr. Ali Abdallah Soltani was revealed as the new QAR 1 Million winner.

The Misk Account Draw, renowned for its substantial prize pool rewards, celebrates the financial success of its customers by awarding four individuals with QAR 1 Million this year. Additionally, four customers receive a monthly prize of QAR 50,000, while 15 customers are selected weekly, each receiving QAR 10,000. With a total of 832 winners sharing a prize pool of QAR 14.2 million, the Misk Account Draw remains the largest cash prize ever awarded in Qatar. Since the start of the 7th edition in November 2023, QIB has awarded 605 of weekly, monthly and grand winners.

Commenting on the win, Ali Abdallah Soltani, the new millionaire of this edition, said: “I am grateful to QIB for this life-changing opportunity. Becoming a millionaire is a dream come true. The Misk Account offers excellent features and significant benefits to help me achieve my goals, and it is an effective way to save money. I am proud to be a QIB’s customer for more than 20 years and I encourage everyone to open a Misk Account and seize this opportunity to enjoy its rewards.”

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, extended his congratulations to the new millionaire, saying, “We are pleased to announce our new Misk Millionaire, Ali Abdallah Soltani. The Misk Account reflects our commitment to financial wellness, offering substantial cash prizes as an incentive for responsible saving. As the largest prize pool in Qatar, QIB remains dedicated to rewarding our customers with exciting prizes and benefits, encouraging them to build strong saving habits.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount