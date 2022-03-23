Three lucky winners have received packages for two people to attend the opening match of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup™, thanks to Visa

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the first three winners of its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion in partnership with Visa, who received packages for two people to attend the much-awaited opening match of the FIFA World Cup™, which will be played by the Qatar national team.

The first promotion ran between 1 and 28 February 2022, and successfully concluded with the announcement of three lucky winners. The draw was conducted in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB officials. Mrs. Ohoud Saif Al-Sharam, Mr. Mohammed Younis Jesaiman and Mr. Azhar Iqbal won 3 packages for 2 each for the opening match to experience the thrills and excitement of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, courtesy of Visa.

QIB has lined up another exciting promotion between 1 March and 31 May, through the award winning QIB Mobile App to offer new and existing eligible customers a chance to win one of nine hospitality packages for two people to attend the quarter final matches, courtesy of Visa. In addition, there will be 171 prizes in the category of luxury jewellery and accessories to be won, sourced from one of FIFA’s appointed FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qatari licensees. Every month from March to May 2022, 60 winners will be announced with a total number of 180 winners to be announced across the 3 months.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to partner with Visa to offer an unforgettable experience for our valued customers to live the celebration of a lifetime and partake in Qatar’s mega FIFA World Cup™ event! We encourage customers to seize this opportunity and increase their winning chances in the second promotion with more exciting prizes. Thanks to Visa, we are thrilled to celebrate Qatar’s major sporting event and offer our Visa cardholders the most convenient and safest banking products and services.”

“Congratulations to the lucky winners and we look forward to celebrating this exceptional journey with more customers over the coming months”, concluded Mr. D. Anand.

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, stated: “We are pleased to once again partner with QIB to offer more of the bank’s Visa cardholders valuable prizes and memorable moments designed exclusively for them. This promotion is a testament to our commitment to work with partners like QIB to offer the innovative, secure and rewarding payment experiences more consumers in Qatar seek. It is a great way to support the growth of digital commerce in Qatar and we are looking forward to bringing more of these exciting promotions to our cardholders.”

QIB has introduced the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through the QIB Mobile App, thanks to Visa, where customers can instantly avail the limited-edition Visa Cards and track their chances earned to be part of the monthly draw. New and existing Visa Cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ prizes and match tickets, courtesy of Visa.

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply instantly for the limited edition Visa FIFA World Cup™ Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited edition ones in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the promotion by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

For more information on QIB Visa Cards, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

