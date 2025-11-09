Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the latest millionaire as part of the Misk Account 8th edition, continuing its commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar. The Bank is now preparing to launch the next edition of the Misk Account with even more prizes, winners, and opportunities to save and win.

Mrs. Lolwa Hamad Al-Dosari was named the newest Misk Millionaire following a draw held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. To celebrate the milestone, the winner’s son was welcomed at QIB’s Al Sadd Branch, where he received the grand prize of QAR 1 Million on her behalf.

The 8th edition of QIB’s Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar, totaling QAR 17.4 million. This edition rewards 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QAR 1 million has increased from 4 to 6, with the millionaire’s draw now scheduled every two months. Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QAR 50,000 prize has risen from 4 to 6, while 15 customers will continue to win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis. Since the launch of the Misk Account’s first edition, QIB has crowned a total of 22 Millionaires to date.

Commenting on the win, Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Dosari, the winner’s son said: “Becoming one of the grand winners of Misk Account is a pleasure for our family. We appreciate this program that makes saving both engaging and valuable. We extend our gratitude to QIB for this opportunity and encourage everyone to open a Misk Account for their chance to win.”

Congratulating the winner, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome our latest Misk Millionaire of this edition. The Misk Account continues to encourage our customers to save by offering unique and life-changing rewards. We look forward to launching the upcoming edition and rewarding even more customers for their commitment to saving with QIB.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount