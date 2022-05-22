57 winners receiving official FIFA World Cup 2022™ jewellery items, thanks to Visa.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, unveiled the third round of winners for the month of April for its exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion in partnership with Visa.

QIB continued rewarding new and existing Visa cardholders with exciting prizes to help build excitement ahead of this year’s groundbreaking event and bring the joy of the FIFA World Cup™ to QIB customers. Three lucky winners Mr. Ahmed Omar Al-Saadi, Mr. Rashid Mohammed Jameela and Mr. Mohsen Mohamed Baghazal will receive packages for two people to attend the quarter final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, thanks to Visa. Moreover, 57 winners will receive luxury jewellery items specially designed for the FIFA World Cup™, sourced from one of FIFA’s appointed FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qatari licensees, courtesy of Visa. All winners are announced on QIB’s public website.

The raffle draw was carried out on May 15, under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and QIB officials. Continuing in the month of May, the campaign reflects QIB’s commitment to rewarding its customers and making the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ celebration special and unique thanks to its partnership with Visa. QIB will announce 60 more winners for the month May 2022, who will receive 3 packages to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Quarter Final matches as well as 57 more FIFA World Cup™ luxury jewellery items, thanks to Visa.

QIB has introduced the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion thanks to Visa through the QIB Mobile App, where customers can instantly avail the limited-edition Visa Cards and track their chances earned to be part of the monthly draw. New and existing Visa Cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ prizes and match tickets, courtesy of Visa.

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for instant Visa FIFA World Cup™ Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

For more information on QIB Visa Cards, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

-Ends-