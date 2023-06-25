Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has launched Summer Spends, a new exclusive campaign for its Mastercard credit and debit cardholders, giving them the chance to win QAR 10,000 and a QAR 250,000 grand prize from a total pool of QAR 450,000.

A total of 21 winners will be selected randomly in a draw in the presence of official representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB. Running until September 9th, 2023, the campaign will see one grand winner take home QAR 250,000, provided their cumulative spending amount during the eligibility period reaches a minimum of QAR 50,000 to give 1 chance to the draw. Additionally, there will be 20 weekly winners receiving QAR 10,000 each during the campaign with a qualifying spend of QAR 500 to give 1 chance to the draw. Customers can double their entries in the draw by using their Mastercard cards internationally or spend more to get multiple entries.

During the first two weeks of the campaign, there will be one winner selected per week, while for the subsequent nine weeks, two winners will be chosen each week. The draws will take place on a monthly basis. The final prize draw in September will witness the announcement of the grand winner as well as the weekly winners from the final four weeks of the campaign.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “Showing our customers how much we value their relationship with us has always been a top priority for us. This commitment is reflected in our new offer, which demonstrates QIB's dedication to rewarding our valued customers. Collaborating with Mastercard, we are delighted to extend more rewards to our customers when they utilize their Mastercard credit and debit cards. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue offering best-in-class benefits and exclusive experiences.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said: “Mastercard and QIB share a passion for rewarding consumers with exciting offers and Priceless giveaways. We are delighted to announce Summer Spends, our latest limited-time campaign that will provide our valued cardholders with exceptional opportunities to win while making their everyday purchases.”

Customers who wish to apply for QIB credit and debit cards may do so instantly through the QIB mobile app. For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mcsummeroffer