Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank has announced an exclusive partnership with Alfardan Automotive, one of Qatar’s most prestigious automotive groups. The collaboration introduces a bespoke vehicle financing program across all Alfardan Automotive brands, reaffirming both organizations’ commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric experiences. The signing ceremony took place at BMW showroom at Alfardan Towers in West Bay, attended by representatives from both QIB and Alfardan Automotive.

Through this partnership, customers can enjoy Shari’a-compliant financing to purchase their dream vehicles from leading global brands such as Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth. The program features exclusive profit rates, flexible payment tenors, a comprehensive Takaful rate, up to 12 months grace period, and a complimentary first-year QIB Credit Card, ensuring a truly premium ownership experience.

As part of QIB’s ongoing drive to digitalize the auto financing experience, customers can now explore Alfardan Automotive’s entire portfolio through the QIB Auto Marketplace available on the QIB Mobile App. Within a few taps, users can browse vehicles, compare specifications, book test drives, and instantly secure financing — all within one integrated platform.

This innovation reinforces QIB’s position as the first bank in Qatar to deliver an end-to-end digital auto purchase journey, combining competitive profit rates, speedy approvals, and the convenience of digital processing with the personalized touch of showroom service.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. D. Anand, General Manager – Personal Banking Group at QIB, said: “Our exclusive partnership with Alfardan Automotive marks a new milestone in Qatar’s premium auto finance sector. By combining QIB’s digital leadership and Shari’a-compliant financing expertise with Alfardan’s prestigious offering, we’re setting a new benchmark in convenience and innovation. Through our Auto Marketplace and in-showroom integration, customers can now experience a faster, simpler, and more rewarding car ownership journey — from discovery to delivery.”

Mr. Hussein Omar Alfardan, Chief Marketing Officer at Alfardan Automotive, added: “We are delighted to partner with QIB, a leader in digital and Shari’a-compliant banking, to offer our customers an effortless and transparent financing experience. Whether at our showrooms or through the QIB Mobile App, customers can enjoy flexibility, speed, and peace of mind — perfectly aligned with Alfardan Automotive’s commitment to delivering excellence in every drive.”

As a trusted partner to leading automotive brands both locally and internationally, Alfardan Automotive continues to elevate the mobility landscape through its exceptional global portfolio and unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of customer service. Its collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank further enhances its ability to offer a seamless, modern, and tailored purchasing experience.

