Doha, Qatar – Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, has officially opened applications for the 15th cycle of its flagship accelerator program, XLR8. Now in its tenth year, this rigorous 14-week program is designed to help innovative thinkers and aspiring entrepreneurs evaluate the commercial potential of their technology-driven ideas with the ultimate goal of helping them launch a startup.

Participants will receive boot-camp style training workshops, mentorship sessions and other resources needed to explore market demand, gain customer traction, and attract investor interest.

Mohammed Zebian, Program Manager for Acceleration at QSTP, said: “At QSTP, we are committed to empowering innovators and entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources and guidance needed to succeed in the tech industry. Through the XLR8 program, participants gain access to an exceptional network of mentors and coaches specializing in the commercialization of tech-based innovation.”

“They will receive hands-on support to develop their prototypes, refine business models, build customer traction, and craft effective go-to-market strategies. In addition, participants will benefit from the valuable opportunity to network with successful entrepreneurs, creating a solid foundation for their startup journey. We encourage innovators to apply for the upcoming cycle of XLR8 and take advantage of this transformative experience.”

The XLR8 program is open to teams of up to five members, all of whom must be residents of Qatar. Throughout the program, participants will focus on transforming their tech-based concepts into commercially viable, early prototypes through hands-on mentorship and intensive workshops, paving the way for entrepreneurial success. The program is not open to already established private companies.

Mentorship sessions will take place at QSTP’s Innovation Center, where participants will also have access to co-working spaces to support their progress.

Additionally, QSTP is excited to announce special rewards for the top three winning teams of this cycle:

Incorporation of their startup at QSTP , providing them with a strategic platform to grow and scale their business.

, providing them with a strategic platform to grow and scale their business. A paid intern (up to 20 hours per week) to assist with product development and accelerate the journey from prototype to market-ready solutions.

These rewards are designed to ensure the winning teams have the critical support they need to continue their entrepreneurial journey and succeed in bringing their innovative ideas to life.

40 startups have been launched via the QSTP XLR8 program since its inception, and over 200 teams with nearly 500 individuals have benefited from its high-quality mentorship.

Applications are open until 23 January, with the program itself launching on 5 February. The program will culminate in Demo Day - scheduled to take place at the end of May - where all participants will pitch their startup ideas to the public and to potential investors, followed by the announcement of winners.

For more details about the XLR8 program and to apply for this year’s cycle, please visit https://qstp.org.qa/xlr8/

About Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

