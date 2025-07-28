Dubai, UAE: IFZA - one of the world’s most dynamic Free Zone communities, is pleased to announce the launch of Scale360, in association with Plug and Play.

Scale360 is a startup accelerator dedicated to bridging the gap between international startups and leading international corporates.

The accelerator aims to connect globally-scaling startups looking to enter the UAE market with corporates looking to actively engage with emerging innovations. Scale360 is a platform that connects visionaries, problem solvers and scale-makers.

It harnesses the agility, disruptive technology and fresh thinking of startups that can accelerate corporate innovation, so that large corporations can quickly gain access to cutting-edge solutions, new revenue streams, and a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Commenting on the launch of Scale360, Julia Timms, Chief Commercial Officer at IFZA said, “Our mission at IFZA is to empower businesses to grow from Dubai and beyond. We believe business has a superpower to build bridges that enable innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth supporting social transformation through economic innovation. Scale360 is more than just an innovation programme connecting companies with high-growth startups to drive business transformation, it also helps to foster collaboration, unlock business opportunities, and drive economic growth.”

Benjamin Kloss, Vice President Corporate Partnerships & UAE Director at Plug and Play Tech Center added, “Scale360 is a testament to the region's forward-thinking vision. From Plug and Play's vantage point, we see immense potential in creating a truly interconnected ecosystem where global startups and established corporates can collaborate seamlessly in crucial sectors including sustainability, AI, robotics, smart mobility, and future-forward enterprise solutions. This program showcases the UAE as a key player and a central hub for fostering and deploying these innovative and disruptive technologies."

Based in Dubai with an international outlook, Scale360 leverages the UAE’s proven attributes as one of the world’s leading business hubs, linking markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

While Scale360 is open to a wide range of industries, it focuses on technology-driven startups in sustainability, AI, robotics, smart cities, mobility, and enterprise solutions, among other areas. It provides a structured approach to scaling businesses and ensures entrepreneurs and business leaders have the right partnerships, strategies, and market entry support to thrive.

Startups participating in the Scale360 programme can expect a range of benefits and support from IFZA including free office space, excellent infrastructure support such as legal, banking setup and compliance training, access to the booming UAE Market, invitations to dedicated networking events, as well as access to key corporates in the region.

In addition, participants will also be able to take advantage of invaluable learning experiences including education on business culture and the Middle Eastern way of sales and procurement, workshops and 1:1 mentoring by UAE-based founders, leaders, and experts; and peer-to-peer support system throughout the journey.

Dubai’s fast-growing tech and innovation sector is creating massive opportunities. Additionally, the UAE leads the Middle East and North Africa in venture capital funding, fueling high-growth startups. This includes a $30 billion AI investment fund recently launched in partnership with BlackRock and Microsoft.

Scale360 is committed to empowering startups with meaningful connections, sharing global expertise, and enabling international innovators to scale their smart city solutions from Dubai to the world.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

