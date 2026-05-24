Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading financial and business hub, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ahli Bank Q.P.S.C. to collaborate on initiatives that support fintech innovation, digital transformation, and the continued development of Qatar’s financial services sector. The MoU will leverage the QFC Digital Assets Lab to develop digital financial solutions and explore digital assets and tokenisation use cases.

Both parties will collaborate closely with technology providers, startups, and broader ecosystem partners to advance the development, adoption, and commercialisation of emerging financial technologies. The partnership will also support the rollout of pilot programmes with QFC technology firms to accelerate real-world implementation and market readiness of innovative solutions.

The MoU further provides a framework for the joint organisation of events, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at building capability and strengthening industry engagement. Ongoing coordination between the QFC and Ahli Bank is poised to align priorities and unlock new opportunities as the partnership progresses.

Reflecting a shared commitment to advancing innovation, the MoU reinforces Qatar’s position as a regional financial hub and supports the growth of its ecosystem by encouraging fintech companies to establish and expand their presence within the QFC.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said, "This MoU with Ahli Bank marks a significant step in our efforts to build a dynamic and forward-looking financial ecosystem in Qatar. By combining our strengths and leveraging the QFC Digital Assets Lab, we are creating the conditions for fintech innovation to thrive and for digital financial solutions to move from concept to market. We look forward to working closely with Ahli Bank and the broader ecosystem to drive meaningful progress in digital transformation across the sector."

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Hassan Alefrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahli Bank, said, “At Ahli Bank, we see innovation and strategic collaboration as key enablers of the future of banking. Our partnership with Qatar Financial Centre reflects a shared ambition to support the growth of fintech and accelerate digital transformation across the financial sector.

Through this collaboration and Ahli Bank’s strong presence on the ground, we look forward to exploring opportunities that strengthen digital capabilities, encourage knowledge exchange, and contribute to the development of a more agile and progressive financial landscape in Qatar.”

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

About Ahli Bank Qatar

Ahli Bank Q.P.S.C. (Ahli Bank Qatar) is one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions, providing a comprehensive range of banking products and services across retail, corporate, private, commercial, and treasury banking. Established in 1983, the Bank is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions and customer-centric experiences that support the evolving needs of individuals and businesses in Qatar.

With a strong focus on digital transformation, service excellence, and sustainable growth, Ahli Bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted banking partner while contributing to the development of Qatar’s financial sector and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Media Contact

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine| r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa