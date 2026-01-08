Building on a 35‑Year Legacy

Doha, Qatar - Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC), listed on Qatar Stock Exchange, has rebranded to Nebras Energy. This strategic transformation builds on QEWC’s decades-long role in providing essential electricity and water to the nation, and more than ten years of international leadership. Under the new brand identity, Nebras Energy emerges as an agile brand, one that reflects flexibility, continuity, and a clear vision towards the future.

Established by Amiri Decree No. 58 of 1990, QEWC has been instrumental in securing Qatar’s power and water needs for more than three decades, and became one of the largest utilities companies in the MENA region.

Commenting on this landmark transformation, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the Chairman of the Board of Nebras Energy, said: “For more than three decades, QEWC has been a cornerstone of Qatar’s electricity and water security, proudly extending its reach across global markets. Today, moving forward as Nebras Energy, the company is taking great strides towards broader horizons of growth and development, with a new visual identity and brand that reflects its future vision.”

H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi added: “I would like to thank the company’s leadership, its executive management team, and all its employees for their dedicated efforts. I am confident that they will carry this legacy forward with renewed ambition, strengthening Qatar’s international partnerships, advancing sustainable growth, and reinforcing our position as a trusted energy leader.”

Marking this pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, Mr. Mohammed Nasser Al‑Hajri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Nebras Energy, said: “This rebranding reflects our collective commitment to strengthening QEWC’s vital role in advancing Qatar’s electricity and water sector. It ensures seamless business continuity, honors all existing stakeholder commitments, and positions Nebras Energy for sustained success.”

Nebras Energy’s asset portfolio in Qatar reflects a strong and diversified production base, comprising joint ventures, and supported by Nebras Power, its wholly owned international investment arm.

Collectively, the company’s operational capacity reached 10.6 GW gross (6.3 GW net) in power generation, alongside 541 MIGD gross of water desalination.

The new visual identity will be presented to the company’s Extraordinary General Assembly meeting on 8 January 2026 to secure final approval.