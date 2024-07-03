Doha, Qatar: – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Retaj Group to establish a framework for collaboration in training and empowering students, youth, and professionals across Qatar.

Mr. Abdulla A. Al-Mansoori, Director of QCDC, and His Excellency Sheikh Naif bin Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retaj Group, signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Retaj Alrayyan hotel in Doha.

The agreement outlines the cooperation between QCDC and Retaj Group to coordinate efforts in highlighting diverse and important career paths and opportunities in the real- estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors. It also includes providing continuous career guidance and development support and services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Al-Mansoori emphasized the role of leading institutions in the private sector in establishing career culture in the country, stating, "the signing of this MoU reaffirms the joint commitment of QCDC and Retaj Group to provide the best training and educational opportunities for our youth. It underscores our responsibility to highlight the rich and diverse career paths available in the real estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors, which have proven to be strategic and vital in fostering healthy economic diversity in our national economy."

Al-Mansoori added, "At QCDC, we have always believed in the importance of partnering with prominent private sector institutions like Retaj Group. Private sector is not only vital for its indispensable economic role but also as a fundamental source of expertise and knowledge that the youth of Qatar must draw from. It is part of the process of human capital development.”

His Excellency Sheikh Naif bin Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retaj Group stated, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with QCDC. Through this agreement, Retaj Group aims to enhance its CSR role and play a more significant part in training students through practical programs across our various sectors, including hospitality and real estate."

Under the MoU, QCDC and Retaj Group will provide job shadowing opportunities for students and youth enrolled in QCDC’s "Little Employee" and "My Career - My Future" programs. Thie will provide participants with the opportunity to explore, and experience, career paths in real estate, tourism, and hospitality, enabling them to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to pursue these careers. Additionally, QCDC will provide comprehensive access to the "Al-Dileela" career advising program.

This collaboration represents a new milestone in strengthening the ties between QCDC and leading public and private sector institutions, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in driving sustainable economic and human development. Through their joint efforts, QCDC and Retaj Group are committed to creating a supportive environment that enables individuals to achieve their career aspirations and adapt to the rapid changes in the local and global job markets.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

