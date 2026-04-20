Dubai, UAE – QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt), a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and web security solutions.

This partnership marks a significant step in QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt)’s commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity technologies to its partners and customers across the MEA region. Through this collaboration, QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) will offer Sectigo’s comprehensive portfolio of SSL/TLS certificates, automated certificate lifecycle management solutions, and PKI services to help organizations secure their digital identities and communications.

Sectigo is widely recognized as one of the largest commercial Certificate Authorities (CAs), having issued over one billion digital certificates and serving more than 700,000 customers globally. Its cloud-native platform provides complete visibility and automation for managing digital certificates, enabling organizations to reduce complexity, prevent outages, and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and digital ecosystems expand, the need for robust encryption and identity validation has become critical. SSL/TLS certificates play a vital role in encrypting data and authenticating digital interactions, ensuring secure communication between users, applications, and systems.

Through this partnership, QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) will empower its channel partners with access to Sectigo’s advanced solutions, including:

SSL/TLS Certificates (DV, OV, EV)

Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Code Signing and Email Security Certificates

Automated PKI solutions for enterprises

These solutions will enable organizations across industries, including finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce, to enhance trust, ensure compliance, and safeguard sensitive data.

Mohammad Mobasseri, CEO at QBS Software META & Eurasia, commented:

"We are excited to partner with Sectigo, a globally trusted leader in digital trust solutions. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative and reliable cybersecurity technologies to our partners. Together, we aim to help organizations across MEA navigate the complexities of digital security with confidence."

Annette Cunningham, Director, Channel Sales - EMEA, at Sectigo, added:

"Partnering with QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) allows us to expand our footprint in the MEA region and support organizations in building a strong foundation of digital trust. With increasing demands for automation and shorter certificate lifecycles, our solutions are designed to help businesses stay secure, compliant, and resilient."

With Sectigo’s automation-driven approach and QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt)’s strong regional presence, this partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of modern certificate management practices and support organizations in achieving crypto agility and operational efficiency.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global leader in digital certificates and Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), helping organizations secure their online identities and communications. With a cloud-native platform and a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions, Sectigo enables businesses to automate certificate management, reduce risk, and maintain continuous digital trust.

About QBS Software Middle East

QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) is a value-added distributor of cybersecurity and IT solutions across the Middle East. As part of QBS Technology Group, the company continues to expand its vendor ecosystem and deliver localized support to partners in the region.

Media Contact:

Hiba Guella

Marketing Coordiantor

QBS Software Middle East

hiba.guela@emtmeta.com