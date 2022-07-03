Doha, Qatar: Qatari startup Rimads has won the InsurHack MENA 2022 competition for its healthcare solution Avey, at the inaugural hackathon event for the region. Rimads has been a partner company at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) since 2019 and has benefited from access to the full range of QSTP services and its extensive network of stakeholders, throughout the development of its flagship product.

The hackathon competition brought together startups and technology partners to co-develop real life solutions for the region, that will help solve the changing customer needs in the mobility and health insurance verticals.

The Avey application uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide patients with an instant, reliable, and accurate medical assessment after just a few questions. Following years of research and development, Avey recently recorded a world-leading diagnostic accuracy of 90%, making it a leader in AI-based medical innovation, both locally and internationally.

InsurHack, organized by Qatar Insurance Group as a first of its kind event, is focused on startups and organizations that are driving innovation in the insurance technology industry, and aims to build the largest insurance ecosystem in the region by creating and identifying opportunities for businesses to integrate these services into their industry verticals.

Yosouf Al-Salehi, Executive Director at QSTP, a member of Qatar Foundation, said: “Rimads’ Avey is a fantastic example of homegrown innovation that not only embodies our collective commitment to creating real-life impact in people’s day-to-day lives, but also contributes towards the rapid growth and development of our economy while addressing a global need. QSTP was one of Rimads’ first partners, and we’re proud that it has been able to leverage our network to connect with key stakeholders and get the right support to seamlessly integrate into Qatar’s startup ecosystem as its product was developed. Congratulations to the team on their well-deserved win.”

At the hackathon, Rimads presented Avey under the Health category and, after five rounds of competition, was selected out of 137 startups from Europe, Southeast Asia, America, North Africa, and the Middle East to place among the six finalists. On the final demo day at the InsurTech MENA 2022 conference, each project was pitched to a committee of judges from Qatar Insurance Group, Anthemis, Deloitte and Google Cloud, and Avey was announced as first place winner.

Dr. Mohammad Hammoud, Founder and CEO of Rimads, said: “This award means a great deal to my team and I, especially as we have worked tirelessly for over three years to bring Avey to life. We, as a Qatari company, were incredibly proud to represent the country and the region at this event. We are dedicated to empowering people and all healthcare stakeholders to take control of their health destiny, and Avey winning this international competition proves that innovation from this region can compete on a world stage.”

To find out more about Avey, please visit: https://avey.ai/

To read more about QSTP’s various programs and services, please visit: https://qstp.org.qa/

-Ends-