Qatar Tourism was awarded three prestigious titles at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony, a significant win that recognises the country’s advancements in tourism and its rising position as a leading destination on the world tourism map.

Qatar Tourism was recognised for its position as the 'World's Leading Business Travel Destination 2023,' the 'World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination' and for launching the World’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2023.’ The awards were received by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer and Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Director of Shared Services and Mr. Philip Dickenson, who leads International Markets and MICE at Qatar Tourism. The celebration took place on December 1, 2024, at the Burj Al Arab, Dubai, UAE.

In addition, Qatar Tourism was also recognised with a surprise ‘Resilience’ award for its continued efforts.

Commenting on the awards, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “It has been a privilege to receive three coveted titles at the World Travel Awards. This latest achievement underscores Qatar Tourism’s commitment to sharing the Qatar story to the world, elevating the visitor experience, and solidifying the destination as an attractive choice for both leisure and business travellers. With a world-class calendar of events lined up for 2024, we are confident that Qatar will continue to provide an unparalleled tourism experience to its visitors and continue to differentiate itself with its fusion of culture, tradition and contemporary experiences.”

Winning the title of ‘'World's Leading Business Travel Destination 2023’ reflects Qatar’s strategic focus on MICE and its expanding business offering. With eased travel policies, seamless logistics into and around the country, and state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, and a combined exhibition space of 70,000 square meters, Qatar presents a compelling offering as an ideal location for major global events.

The title of ‘Middle East's Leading Marketing Campaign 2023’ is attributed to Qatar Tourism’s Feel More in Qatar campaign which strategically launched last year following the conclusion of the World Cup to build on the momentum of the tournament. The 360-global campaign was launched in over 17 markets and highlights the country’s position as an exciting destination and as the Middle East’s top choice for the well-travelled tourist.

The award for ‘Middle East's Leading Sports Tourism Destination’ reflects Qatar's commitment to host major sporting events. Since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar has held numerous sporting events including the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023, Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Formula 1, to name a few. Reflecting the country’s culture of athleticism, Qatar Tourism has also appointed Mutaz Barshim, a celebrated Olympic and World champion, as its latest brand ambassador. Qatar also creates an environment for athletes to thrive, as noted in the recent world record set by athlete, Jan Roose, who completed the longest LED-lit slackline walk ever attempted on a single building in the performance titled, ‘Sparkline.’

The World Travel Awards seek to reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards are globally distinguished as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

