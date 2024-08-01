Qatar Tourism represented by Visit Qatar announced the renewal multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse that will commence in 2025.

The partnership counts as a continuance of the triumphant collaboration with Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club that has been a successful 10-year partnership that commenced in 2015. The Goodwood Festival will continue and build on its position as one of the undisputed highlights of the British Flat racing season. It remains the biggest single sponsorship deal in British Horseracing and has enabled the Qatar Goodwood Festival to become one of the most prestigious and valuable meetings in the world.

His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: "Building on the legacy of the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club, we are pleased to announce the renewal of a multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse. This milestone reflects our dedication to continue showcasing Qatar's vibrant culture and distinctive offerings to a global audience. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring, further solidifying Qatar's positioning in the international sporting world.

“The Duke of Richmond, Chairman of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club for their enormous contribution to the Qatar Goodwood Festival and to British Horseracing. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Visit Qatar, and we are very much looking forward to working with them to continue to take Visit Qatar Goodwood Festival to a new level”.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: +974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

For editorial enquiries please contact:

Emma Chamings, Goodwood Racecourse Press Office; emma@jsccomms.co.uk

About Goodwood Racecourse

Goodwood Racecourse is steeped in horseracing history dating back to 1802 when the 3rd Duke of Richmond introduced the sport. Significant moments within horseracing’s history have taken place at Goodwood Racecourse. Lord George Bentinck commissioned the first ever horsebox to take his horse in secret from Goodwood to Doncaster to win the 1836 St leger. In 1952, Goodwood became the first British racecourse to provide racegoers with live commentary. It was also at Goodwood that Her Majesty The Queen has her last winner with her horse Love Affair. There are 19 fixtures that take place across the season from May – October. One of the highlights of the flat racing season takes place at Goodwood Racecourse, the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Once described by King Edward VII as ‘a garden party with racing tacked on,’ the world-famous five-day festival - affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ - sees many of the world’s greatest horses battle it out for honours. Thousands of people flock to the world’s most beautiful racecourse to enjoy top class racing and entertainment. The 2024 event takes place from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 3 August. Tickets and hospitality packages for all of Goodwood’s 2024 fixtures can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.