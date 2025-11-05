Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 1st day of the World Travel Market 2025 in London to establish a framework for collaboration aimed at enhancing service excellence and elevating Qatar’s hospitality standards in line with international benchmarks.

Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, along with Mr. Hermann Elgar, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

Through this partnership, both entities will work to advance Qatar’s position as a world-class tourism destination by conducting quality assessments and training programmes based on Forbes Travel Guide’s global service standards. The MoU also includes aligning Qatar Tourism’s hotel classification system with international criteria and supporting professional development for Qatar Tourism’s inspection team.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.