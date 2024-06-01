Qatar has once again been lauded for its outstanding performance by consistently ranking first in the world on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speeds in February, March and April. On the nation’s networks, Samsung S24 models attained the highest speeds globally at an impressive 971 Mbps.

The Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index highlights Qatar’s leading position in mobile internet speeds, with the country achieving a historic milestone as the first nation to surpass the 300 Mbps threshold, reaching an unparalleled 315 Mbps. In addition, Al Rayyan was recognised as the fastest mobile city in the world every month from January to April 2024, underscoring Qatar’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in telecommunications.

Sh. Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, commented, “We are immensely proud of this result published by Ookla, which not only celebrates the exceptional performance of the local networks but also reinforces Qatar’s position as a global leader in mobile internet speeds. Our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and delivering seamless connectivity is integral to our mission of consistently upgrading our customers’ worlds and driving digital transformation in Qatar and the wider region.”

Ooredoo’s continuous investment in network infrastructures and innovative solutions has contributed to achieving these world-class results. Qatar was also named the country with the fastest mobile internet speeds in June and November 2022, demonstrating consistent progress and leadership in the global telecommunications industry.

By achieving the highest mobile speed in the world and designating Al Rayyan as the fastest mobile city, Qatar exemplifies the impact of strategic investments and advanced technologies on national and international scales. These accomplishments not only drive network superiority but also play a pivotal role in empowering customers to thrive in the digital era, contributing significantly to the realisation of Qatar’s National Vision 2030. For more information on the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, visit link.

