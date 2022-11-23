The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced it has selected Kaspersky solutions to counter a rise in cyberthreats as it sets the stage for global sports events in the country. Kaspersky equipped QOC with end-to-end integrated cybersecurity solutions featuring Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform, Kaspersky Private Security Network, Kaspersky CyberTrace and Incident Response to limit the growing attack surface and proactively prevent security breaches.

Founded in 1979, QOC is one of the 205 National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The committee works closely with its 23 National Federations to provide support to athletes, coaches and officials at all levels. Given the large scale of operations, QOC highly values their reputation and the security of their internal and external communications, and needed a solution that maintained the confidentiality of their data while allowing their day-to-day activities to flow smoothly.

Kaspersky’s comprehensive solutions enabled QOC to detect, prevent and respond to cyber incidents at speed. The committee can now access real-time threat intelligence and match it with other sources, isolate and analyze incidents and test their responses before deployment. With these capabilities, QOC’s IT teams can be more proactive by conducting manual threat hunting across the network and endpoints.

Rashid AlNahlawi, IT Security Consultant at Qatar Olympic Committee said, “Cyberattacks are growing in volume and sophistication across the world, and Qatar is no exception. Indeed, due to its important location and growing profile worldwide, it is fast becoming a prime target for cybercriminals. Since implementing the Kaspersky solutions, the Qatar Olympic Committee has experienced a far higher detection rate of incoming cyberthreats and has been able to deter them effectively. As our longstanding partner, Kaspersky exceeded our expectations with their solutions by listening to what we needed. They gave us confidence in the products and the people behind it enabled us to have a more secure connected ecosystem.”

“Our region is growing in popularity for sporting events. But, because sports organizations are finance and data rich, they are often prime targets of cybercrime. We are proud to be the trusted advisors of the Qatar Olympic Committee and helping them to reinforce and bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure with our solutions. Our aim was to enable the IT teams at QOC to become more capable, productive, proactive and focus on the organization’s priorities rather than constantly firefight cyberthreats. And we believe we are on the right path.” said Rashed Al Momani, Head of Sales for Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky.

Since Kaspersky solutions were implemented, QOC has moved to a managed service model as they expect substantial business growth in the coming years.

To learn more about this partnership read more on our website

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

For further information, please contact: Amine Mneimne, Account Manager, Golin MENA, KasperskyTeam@golin-mena.com