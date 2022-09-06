Joining Qatar’s award-winning hospitality landscape are three international, five-star hotels that are set to open over September and October. The Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach, St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island and the Rixos Hotel Doha will soon unveil an exciting range of culinary concepts, extravagant pool and beach facilities, and incredible city views that will only add to Qatar’s position as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world.

With its authentic Arabian hospitality, inviting culture and exquisite guest experiences, Qatar, the host nation for the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East, continues to expand its hospitality industry to fulfil the country’s ambitious goal of attracting over six million international visitors a year by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “We are pleased to witness the continuous addition of world-class hotels to Qatar’s thriving hospitality landscape. The exemplary service provided by our hotels plays a key role in the overall visitor experience, which in turn helps boost the tourism sector and diversify Qatar’s economy. With new hospitality, cultural and retail offerings, Qatar continues to attract growing numbers of visitors each month, as demonstrated by our current summer season which sees peak figures compared to the past five years.”

From beach escapes to urban sanctuaries, here are three new, must-visit hotels joining Qatar’s thriving hospitality sphere:

Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

A contemporary and elegant hotel located in the business district of Qatar; the Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach is set to officially open this month. With a soft opening currently underway, the hotel’s 278 spacious rooms, suites, and apartments offer guests a chance to rejuvenate in the utmost comfort while enjoying picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf Sea. Guests can also revel in Qatar’s finest flavours at the hotel’s contemporary international restaurant, bāzār, and specialty coffee bar, Crema. A short drive away from the award-winning Hamad International Airport, the hotel is strategically located just minutes from the tranquil promenade of the Doha Corniche and some of the country’s iconic museums including the globally renowned Museum of Islamic Art and the expansive National Museum of Qatar.

St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island. The Pearl-Qatar

Spanning an entire island, The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl-Qatar, will offer an exceptional oasis experience to its guests from October 1, 2o22. With architecture inspired by Andalusian heritage and Arabesque design, the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island will deliver a lifestyle that combines redefined hotel living with convenience and luxury. The hotel will feature exquisite culinary spaces including Nar, a Turkish contemporary restaurant, Roberto’s, an award-winning fine dining Italian concept, and Chotto Matte, a unique Japanese-Peruvian fusion, among others.

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Set to open in October of this year, the Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha will extend a world of relaxed stays, reimagined global cuisines, lively entertainment, and fun-packed activities, all of which are complemented by an exemplary display of Turkish hospitality. With direct access to a private beachfront, guests can enjoy Doha’s cool weather and warm sunshine while taking in the panoramic views of Qatar’s shimmering skyline.

With less than 100 days to go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, Qatar continues to burgeon a collection of world-class hotels that make for the perfect getaway. Visitors can curate their ideal itineraries by exploring the plethora of leisure, nature and entertainment attractions found in the capital city and across the country. From wellness retreats to desert adventures, water sports to family-friendly amusement parks, holistic experiences can be found on Qatar Tourism’s website, www.visitqatar.com, for further inspiration on where to go and what to do.